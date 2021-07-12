Apathy, faulty policies cripple Karnataka's workers in second wave

The deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has proved to be far more severe by all measures than the first wave. Consider this: The daily peak during the first wave in Bengaluru was 5,800 cases, whereas the daily peak in the second wave was close to 25,000 cases. The nationwide daily cases were peaking at around 3-4 lakh, alongside valid concerns of low testing rates and systemic under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths.

The fault lines within our healthcare system were exposed brutally, with reports of shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and essential medicine. The PM’s grand announcement of vaccine for all from May 1 proved to be yet another case of bluster and ended a dud, with most state governments suspending the largely symbolic vaccine drive for the age group of 18-44 years. The desperate attempt to widen the gap between doses seemed like a hasty cover-up for the shortage of vaccine supply. The decisions on lockdown and procurement of the vaccine were left to state governments. The Centre, by all accounts, abdicated responsibility and policy paralysis prevailed all around. It was left to the high courts of the country to instil the much-needed urgency and direction in the battle against the second wave.

The government of Karnataka announced a phased lockdown beginning from April 24. There has been a great deal of ambiguity in the guidelines regarding the functioning of the industrial sector. The guidelines for the first phase specifically excluded the garment sector from the list of industries allowed to function. Predictably, the government backtracked and allowed 50% functioning of the sector within two days of the announcement. Almost all other industries were allowed to function at full strength.

During the second phase of “stricter” lockdown, the guidelines allowed only essential and process industries. Industries such as steel and chemical require furnaces and boilers to function through the day, therefore categorised as process industries. Yet again, following the announcement of the “stricter” guidelines, the industry bodies exerted pressure to allow their functioning and lo, the government obliged allowing almost every industry to function through an addendum issued to the original guidelines. Even automobile industries have been allowed as essential industries to function.

The deliberate ambiguity designed within the guidelines allows virtually all industries to function. In fact, the spineless government has only “requested” and not mandated full wages and employment protection during the lockdown. The stepmotherly treatment of the government towards the working class is beyond doubt. A few progressive industries/industry bodies have voluntarily taken a decision to lock down (some partially) with the payment of full wages to the workforce, in spite of the permission to function at full capacity.

The primary sector of agriculture and mining and the secondary sector of manufacturing and industry, which processes raw materials and produces commodities for the larger society, are extremely critical to any society. While trade and commerce can afford to pause, agriculture and manufacturing cannot. This is undeniable. The industrial sector not only mass-produces essential medicines and equipment in the fight against the pandemic but also produces essential commodities to keep our markets stocked. The worker fulfils an indispensable function in our society. The industrial worker produces, the transport worker distributes and the gig worker delivers. It is the labour-power of these workers which allows the rest of society the luxury of working from home.

The organisation of production processes in most factories do not allow for Covid-19-appropriate physical distancing norms to be followed. Transport and canteen facilities in most factories are crowded and ill-equipped to handle such requirements. In the case of an infection, home-quarantining is often very difficult in small, low-income housing facilities in and around industrial areas. Some progressive industries have arranged for isolation and Covid care facilities in some cases. However, what we witness is a complete and total disregard towards the industrial worker from all quarters of the government. There is a complete absence of policy surrounding the safety and welfare of the worker, save an order for 14 days paid Covid quarantine leave which came about only in January 2021 after pressure was exerted by Karnataka High Court.

The urgency shown by the government in allowing industries to function is not seen in framing health and safety policies for workers. In this total disregard and policy lacunae lies a real danger. There are thousands of workers infected in the industries today.

Many fatalities of young workers are reported on a daily basis in the second wave. Added to the risks of working in factories in close proximity for an extended period of time is the well-documented shortage of healthcare facilities in the state.

There are around 16,900 factories in Karnataka employing around 16.5 lakh workers. The rest of the society depends on these workers for the production of all essential commodities. The health and safety of these workers is the collective responsibility of society, and therefore, by implication the responsibility of the government. It is a logical proposition to demand that all workers required to work during lockdowns be considered as frontline workers. It is important to declare all workers as frontline workers and provide benefits and free vaccination at their workplaces immediately on a priority basis if we are to fight this second wave and prepare for the third wave in all seriousness.

Surely, vaccinating these workers is a small collective price to pay for the risks and sacrifices of the working class in this continuing battle against the pandemic. It is high time the government focused on the issues of the working class in the larger interests of society.

(The writer is Secretary, All India Trade Union Congress, Bengaluru)