Off The Record: February 17, 2020

Nath versus Scindia

It is no secret that there is no love lost between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. However, the chief minister tolerated Scindia’s off and on voicing of dissent in public. Now Kamal Nath does not seem to be in the mood to tolerate Scindia’s threats to embarrass the government. On Scindia’s latest threat to hit the street over the issue of regularisation of agitating teachers, Kamal Nath curtly remarked, “Let him.” Scindia’s desperation is growing as the chief minister has tightened his grip on the government and the party. What’s more, Kamal Nath has won over many Scindia supporters in the government. A minister, who was once staunch Scindia supporter, was heard lamenting that ‘Maharaj’ made a grave mistake by declining the deputy chief minister post that he was offered as a term of compromise. Scindia’s friend in Rajasthan Sachin Pilot did not commit this mistake. Shorn of a post in the party and the MP government, the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior state is struggling hard to keep himself relevant in the party. His shocking defeat in Guna seat in the Lok Sabha election only added to his woes.

Rakesh Dixit, Bhopal

Derek, the quiz master in RS

Derek O’Brien, the leader of Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha, has earned one more feather for his cap in the first leg of Budget Session. He became the MP who raised the highest number of questions during the first leg of the eight-day Budget session. He asked 18 unstarred questions for which written answers were given. Starred questions receive oral replies in the House. Rajya Sabha statistics show that 118 Rajya Sabha MPs raised about 1,120 unstarred questions. O’Brien is followed by Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) who raised 17 questions and Parimal Nathwani (independent) who raised 16. Ten members including K J Alphons (BJP) and Kumari Selja (Congress) had raised 15 questions each. Others include Narayan Rane (BJP) who raised 14, Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) 14, Tiruchi Siva (DMK) 12, Vaiko (MDMK) 11 and B K Hariprasad (Congress) who raised seven questions.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

Pachauri’s love for cricket

Engineer turned energy-economist and climate change champion R K Pachauri’s love for cricket was well known in Delhi circles. Among the trophies and the mementoes displayed at the reception area of The Energy and Resources Institute were the prizes that TERI won in cricket tournaments. His fast bowling helped TERI make a mark in corporate cricket, admitted many of his colleagues. To honour his cricket skills, his near and dear ones decided to cremate his cricket bat, wickets and his signature patchy cap in his last rites.

Kalyan Ray, New Delhi

The new Mizoram Governor

The appointment of K Surendran as the BJP Kerala state president has triggered speculations on social media about the appointment of the next Governor of Mizoram. The previous two Kerala BJP presidents— Kummanam Rajasekharan and P S Sreedharan Pillai —were later appointed by the Centre as Mizoram Governors. Hence social media is abuzz with speculations that Surendran could be appointed as the next Governor. Ever since the appointment of Sreedharan Pillai as Mizoram Governor in October last year, memes about the connection between the two started appearing on social media.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram

Naddaspeak!

Stay at the crease and move the ball —this was the nugget of advice that BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda gave to BJP workers. “You have to draw inspiration from cricket. While batting, stay at the crease for long hours. While bowling, move the ball,” said Nadda amidst cheers. “Whether you are in the Opposition or the government, give the best,” he said. He also urged workers to take up responsibility and develop leadership. “Don’t just become postmen of (leader of opposition) Devendra Fadnavis or Chandrakant Patil(state BJP president),” he said. About politics, he continued, “there is only one route, one way—that is entry. The exit is with your last breath,” the former Union health minister said.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai