The key to sustainable development

Looking at the happenings around the world since last few months, the physical environment is now gaining more and more attention worldwide because there is now a greater realisation of the serious danger posed by the depletion of the ozone layer and of the threat of the greenhouse effect— the former resulting in an increase in ultra-violet radiation and the later in grave consequences in the form of global warming and the rise in the level of oceans, which, in turn, will wipe off many islands and coastal countries from the map of the world.

Hence, in the context of preservation of the environment and planning for development, ‘sustainable’ has become a catchword. And that is why it is now being emphasised that our efforts to improve the living standards of people in the under-developed countries, as also our means of production and transport should

not result in depletion of natural resources and degradation of the environment.

World over, if population continues to grow and to meet the demands of that population, developmental efforts also increase, then there would definitely take place some deterioration in the environment.

Similarly, if the lifestyle of the people in the developed countries continues to be what it is today, then there would certainly be a depletion of natural resources. Combining the two factors together, one can say that ‘sustainable development would then be a dream rather than a reality.

If, therefore, we wish to avert a major catastrophe because of these two grave threats, we must inspire people to have self-control and a simple lifestyle and for that purpose, adopt a spiritual outlook on life. And for that, we need to realise our spiritual identity and values. Such awareness will make us naturally eco-friendly, and send out positive energy that will bring the elements of nature into harmony with us again.

If a critical mass of humans begin to live with this spiritual awareness, nature will by itself become our friend, and humanity will look at a golden instead of a doubtful future.