Transplant to help HBV-hit livers

The liver is easy to maintain but does not get the importance it deserves. Because of its wide-ranging functions, it is susceptible to viruses, toxic substances, contaminants present in food and water and disease. But even when it is under siege, the liver is slow to complain as it is a tough, hardy part of our body. Often, liver problems remain unknown as there are hardly any symptoms.

Hepatitis B is a highly contagious virus which acts as a silent killer by spreading across the liver and damaging it. As per data available with the Health Ministry, nearly 50 million Indians are chronically infected with Hepatitis B1.

If one gets HBV and the liver condition gets worse there are chances of this turning into a chronic condition known as liver cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and liver cancer. Although the HBV is not fatal, in some cases, if not treated and diagnosed timely, it may cause serious issues. Treating hepatitis B at the right time is crucial to preventing infections from Hepatitis D since HDV infection occurs only simultaneously or as super-infection with HBV.

If one has chronic hepatitis B, he/she may need treatment to limit the liver damage. In severe cases of liver damage or liver failure, a liver transplant may be necessary.

Despite advances in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, liver transplantation remains the only hope for many patients with end-stage liver disease due to HBV. Currently, there is no cure for a severely diseased liver and therefore it is critical to take care of this multi-functionary organ and gland.

Pushpa, a 64-year-old housewife, who suffered from Steato Hepatitis induced cirrhosis of the liver, was hospitalised four times in 2018 with low haemoglobin levels. She underwent cadaver donor liver transplantation in February 2019. At the time of transplantation, she was weak but was performing her activities at home with difficulty.

No blood transfusion made her liver transplant a unique case. A 25- year-old, young road accident victim who had an untimely brain death donated the liver. The recovery was so smooth that she got discharged on the third day after her surgery.

This shows that an ideal mature society like ours has been able to save lives in need even when an unfortunate, untimely event occurs in another family. This takes a lot of preparation from the healthcare sector, family understanding, dedication of the healthcare personnel and support from the government.

According to the WHO, every year over 1,15,000 Indians die of Hepatitis B virus-related complications. HBV is transmitted through contact with infected blood or other body fluids of an infected person, through sexual contact, sharing of infected needles and syringes, use of contaminated invasive medical equipment, or from an infected mother to her baby at birth.

There is no complete cure for chronic liver diseases even after having advanced technologies worldwide. Healthy lifestyle choices can prevent liver damage. Getting necessary vaccines against viruses that can cause liver disease also helps. Number of new HBV infections in India is decreasing, but there are a high number of active carriers of this virus. It’s time to push for early detection and treatment.

(The writer is a senior consultant for Liver Transplant and Hepato Pancreato Biliary (HPB) Surgery at SPARSH Hospitals, Bengaluru)