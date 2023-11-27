Reservations can help, and hurt too

The reservation policy has also led to increased caste consciousness and politicisation of caste identities in India. Some political leaders are using this to demand reservations for more and more communities or castes.

These new claimants of reservations are not from more deprived communities compared to castes, which have got the benefits so far but belong to ‘dominant castes’, which are politically more potent because of their larger numbers and are also primarily classes owning land. Since any extension of reservation benefits to them within the existing ceiling would deprive those castes that are already the beneficiaries of reservation, there is a clamour to raise the ceiling above 50%.

Tamil Nadu has a ceiling of 75%, while Bihar recently proposed increasing it to 65%. Some political leaders have even argued that a caste’s political and economic benefits should be proportional to its population size. There is a demand for a caste-wise census nationwide to facilitate it.