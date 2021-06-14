A wise message

A couple of years ago, when we stayed with our elder son’s family in Hyderabad for a fortnight during winter, an interesting incident happened that got stuck in my mind as a unique, pleasant memory. As is my long-time wont, I set out on my morning stroll. As there was no space for habitual morning walkers like me such as a park in the vicinity or roads, free of bursting crowds and shattering din, I was content, strolling on the path within the compound-wall of my son’s apartment. With the morning Sun climbing the firmament slowly, shooting down his rays, I was walking at a slow pace in the warmth of the wintry, morning sun.

While strolling with unhurried steps, I was engrossed in watching the sun, scissoring off the gossamer layer of fog and spreading warm radiance all over. A few birds perched cosily on branches of a few trees along the path of my walk were showering their chirpy, mellifluous greetings, elevating my spirits. All of a sudden, I heard someone call me from behind. My steps came to a halt and I stood surprised gazing around. A cute, little girl of about ten years, riding a bicycle, came into my sight. She halted her bike before me. Sliding off the saddle of her bike, she picked up from a basket, a couple of shiny, dewy, milky blossoms. I was still staring at her, unable to figure out what she was doing. But the little girl was still smiling at me. Then, offering the beautiful blooms to me, she chirped: ”Good morning, Uncle. Please, take these flowers”.

Amazed and delighted, I asked her curiously, ”why are you offering me these flowers? Is there any special occasion in your house?”

"No, special occasion in our house, Uncle. You know flowers are the supreme beauties in God’s creation. They offer us wonderful, pure and infinite happiness. These are the flowers from our small garden. I want to share this great joy of these supreme beauties with the people of our flats. So I am offering these flowers to our people in the flats.” Uttering these words, the little girl went away, peddling her bike and casting over me, her flowery smiles.

With the showers of her angelic smiles all over me, enveloped in unique, unbounded joy, savouring the colourful, supreme beauties in my hands, I stood there for a while musing, "what a wise, superb message of eternal beauty from this little angel. How nice it is to share our happiness with others through the offering of such sweet, little things."

With these reflections illumining my mind, I resumed my morning walk to usher into a happy day.