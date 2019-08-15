Straying into Journalism

Way back in 1975, my first feature on a National Badminton player appeared in a sports magazine, followed by articles in other magazines, that was known to be the nursery for budding writers. With passing years, my contributions extended to all national newspapers.

Over the years, I had been contributing articles to different dailies and periodicals and successfully established a good rapport with most who mattered in the print media. Assignments came my way.

So, as a government servant, I remained cautious enough not to tread on subjects that could land me in trouble. I chose to write on Sports and Tourism as these were out of the purview of civil services rules.

Coupled with my penchant for photography, my article invariably carried photographs taken by me. Journalism turned out to be a passion for me. My bank balance swelled.

How I strayed into the world of journalism even while serving in the Central Reserve Police Force is a story in itself. Serious bullet injuries sustained in my legs in an encounter with Naga insurgents in Tamenglong district of Manipur way back in November 1974, rendered me unfit for active operational duties.

I was posted to the Public Relations branch of CRPF Headquarters in New Delhi where the then PRO Mr H S Sethi trained me. He was my role model. He excelled in writing as well as in photography. Under his tutelage, I picked up the art of writing and backed it up with Diplomas in Journalism and Public Relations.

After my tenure at the headquarters, I was back on active duty in battalions, moving all over the country. The horizon of my outlook widened. Seeing my articles in print gave me immense satisfaction. What was irksome, however, was that some eminent newspapers shied away from paying for the published articles.

Reminders after reminders remained unanswered leaving me with no choice but to stop contributing articles to them.

South-based dailies were prompt in crediting honorarium amounts in the bank and had the courtesy of informing me about the possibility of using any contribution sent to them. Not so in the north, barring a few.

What ultimately matters is the fact that the articles are published and gives me a platform to express my opinions and views on various subjects. A passion I will always nurture as it is not merely satisfying but exhilarating too.