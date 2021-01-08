To bathroom dancers

You will find bathroom singers, almost everywhere –and each one of them openly admits to being one. Seldom will you come across anyone who confesses to being a bathroom dancer. Interestingly, I am one of them, and I don’t mind announcing that I am.

During winter months, it’s the most faithful ‘warm-up’ that relaxes. If I take excessive time bathing, it’s the dance that bites away most of the time, commencing even before the shower turns into action. Of course, I shouldn’t forget to thank the music I play along.

Truly, I see it as an entertaining exercise, and surely a must, the day I feel lackadaisical to knock on the door of the gym. It not only regales but also fills the soul with a joy like no other.

Martha Graham, a late American dancer and choreographer often echoed, “Dance is the hidden language of the soul.” I fully agree, because the more you use this language, the more fulfilled you feel. Certainly, for the same reason, it’s also a great dose during any ‘chapter of stress’ that empathetically listens to your troubles.

By the way, other than walking in a nearby park or a strong cup of coffee, dancing before my writing sessions always leaves me with its magic. It is a different story that some pieces get rejected too but I go on as I know that like dancing or any other art, the more time you devote to it, the better it gets. And what’s the fun if we don’t get up after the fall?

My love for dancing has been with me since childhood. I may not recall certain memories, but many elders share their memories of my performances in several birthday or wedding functions, from those carefree childhood times.

If you ask me the most memorable performance in public, it has to be the one in Sydney on New Year night in 2018, where post spectacular fireworks from the Harbour Bridge, I danced till dawn with hundreds of locals and tourists. I still remember, the air became rather heavy with camaraderie; many souls from almost every nook of the globe mingled together.

Intriguingly, the next dancing extravaganza in my shower is scheduled for the following morning. You may be wondering that I will stop the day I will have a fall but I don’t think I will ever call it quits. After all, one should never give up and the show must go on!