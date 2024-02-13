Sartorial slip ups

We then proceeded to another young tailor, Dayalan, new to our locality, in the lane next to my home. He took measurements and agreed to keep my shirt ready by 4 am the next day, just in time for the festival, for a princely sum of Re 1 & 4 annas, which my father bargained down to Re 1. To get my father’s shirt stitched, we went to Mount Road. Near Elphinstone Theatre stood a tall statue of the then Chief Minister Kamaraj, with his right index finger pointing to a Sindhi tailor shop. Dad ordered: “Stitch a full-sleeve bush-shirt for me and deliver it by 8 pm today.” To the tailor, my father was a VIP, as he had secured a costume stitching contract for the tailor. Hence, he readily agreed to keep my father’s shirt ready as ordered.