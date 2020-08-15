Kamala Harris: Joe Biden’s inspired choice

By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has boosted considerably his chances of success in the upcoming US presidential election, where he is up against incumbent Donald Trump. Harris has formidable experience in public office and has notched up impressive achievements as an attorney-general and as a Senator. Geographic balance has usually been a key factor in determining the choice of a running mate. This time, race and gender, too, have played a key role in the decision. Harris is of Indian-Jamaican origin. As Biden’s running mate, she provides balance to the Democratic ticket. Not only will she dominate the Black vote, which is crucial for Democrats to unseat President Donald Trump but also, she is expected to draw the support of White college-educated liberals, especially women. Whether her gender will do the trick in winning the backing of women from the American mid-west, who are strong Trump supporters, remains to be seen. The 55-year-old Harris is also expected to win the support of young Americans. Her centre-left position as opposed to Biden’s centrist views should win the support of leftists in the Democratic Party.

While Biden’s road to the White House appears easier with Harris at his side, especially given her fund-raising skills, the battle ahead will not be easy. Harris’ running for vice-president is historic. While women have run for the US vice-presidency before, she is the first woman of colour to do so. A major party ticket with women running for president or vice-president has never won so far for a number of reasons. Will Harris be the one to change this record? It has never been easy for women running for political office in the US. They are more likely than male candidates to be put under the scanner for their career decisions, spouses’ conduct and even attire. Harris can expect rough treatment from Republicans and the conservative media. Trump has already indulged in slandering Harris, setting the tone for his campaign to return to the White House.

Indians, whether those living here or in the US, are excited about Harris’ candidacy. Indian-Americans have done well in the US, especially in the technology sector, hitherto. It is heartening to see a woman of Indian origin rise in the political sphere, too. Her rise will fire the aspirations of young South Asians. What her running for vice-presidency means for India-US relations remains to be seen. It will be national interest rather than racial origin of the vice-president that determines US foreign policy, and it will be so with Kamala Harris in office, too, should the Democrats win the White House.