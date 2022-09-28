Not right to shunt out Opposition

The government’s move to deny chairmanship of some parliamentary standing committees to the Congress and the Trinamool Congress is wrong, and goes against the best parliamentary traditions. While the Congress is set to lose chairmanship of the standing committee on home affairs, the TMC may lose its position as chairman of the committee on food and consumer affairs. The Congress heads three parliamentary panels, including the one on home affairs. The other two are the panel on information technology headed by Shashi Tharoor and the committee on environment, science and technology headed by Jairam Ramesh. It is reported that there is a move to remove Tharoor from his role as the head of the IT panel. Congress leaders in both Houses have protested against the move. Five members of the IT panel, including a BJP MP, have sought retention of Tharoor as the chairperson.

The government has told the Congress that the reason for the denial of the positions to the party is the fall in its strength in the Rajya Sabha from 34 to 31. In the case of the TMC, it is said to be in retaliation for the way the Trinamool constituted committees in the West Bengal Assembly. Denial of the chairmanship of committees may seem to be a minor matter. But considering the importance of the committees in parliamentary business and the need to respect existing conventions, the ruling party should be more accommodative in its treatment of the Opposition. Parliament is not all about numbers. The Opposition is an important part of the House even when it is small. The government should ensure that the presence of the Opposition is felt and its voice heard because only then can it check its own complacency and perform its legislative duties well.

The government is not known for its accommodation of the Opposition inside and outside parliament. But it should realise what it, and the country, might lose in the process. Parliamentary panels are important forums where upcoming legislations are scrutinised. This is necessary in view of the difficulties related to detailed examination of bills in parliament. By closely and critically examining bills in committees and making suggestions and recommendations on them, Opposition members make the bills better and stronger. Many bills have in the past benefitted from such consultation. At present, the Opposition does not have much representation in parliament and on its panels. The ruling party should not deny it whatever presence it has. It is not enough to give the position to a friendly Opposition party either, because the need is to get informed and critical perspectives on laws moved by the government.