Rising road accidents cause for concern

The large and rising number of road accidents in India is reason for grave concern. According to the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2016' report, the total number of road accidents in the country rose from 4.64 lakh in 2015 to 4.73 lakh in 2016. As for the number of fatalities in these accidents, these increased, too, from 1.48 lakh to 1.51 lakh in this period. Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have the dubious distinction of being the top three states with regard to the number of road accidents, together accounting for a third of the national tally. Among the metros, Chennai’s roads proved to be the worst death traps, with Bengaluru and Delhi tying for second place. Incidentally, both Chennai and Bengaluru witnessed more accidents in 2016 than the previous year. Two-wheeler riders were involved in a quarter of all road accidents. Trucks proved to be the worst killers; they accounted for almost a fifth (19%) of all road accidents, followed by cars (14%) and buses (9.7%).

Over-speeding and dangerous driving were the most important causes of road accidents. They caused 49.5% and 32.7%, respectively, of all accidents in the country, the report says. Reckless driving is putting at risk the lives of not only drivers and passengers but also of pedestrians. Despite the heavier fines in most states since the passing of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, people continue to ride on pavements to get around traffic jams, jump traffic lights, drive in the wrong direction on one-way streets, and commit other violations uncaringly. Moreover, poorly maintained roads are a major contributor to accidents. Our roads are perpetually potholed and dug up. These are treacherous terrains for vehicles, especially two-wheelers. Forced to swerve suddenly to avoid potholes, two-wheeler riders end up colliding with other vehicles or falling under them. Many Indian roads, especially our highways, are flawed in their design. Accident black spots need to be identified and structural flaws in road construction must be rectified.

The government has taken some steps to reduce accidents and fatalities. For instance, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently put in place rules providing for more stringent punishment for violation of traffic and road safety rules. While some states refused to implement them, others are reluctant to enforce them diligently. Additionally, little has been done to publicize the Good Samaritan Law, which insulates people from legal and procedural hassles and harassment should they assist an injured person on the road. Public awareness of this law will encourage more to help accident victims.