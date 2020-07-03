Vladimir Putin, the perpetual President

Russian voters have endorsed constitutional reforms that will allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Under the reforms, he can contest elections for two more six-year terms. This means that Putin, 67, could remain in the presidency till 2036. The road to his becoming Russia’s President-in-perpetuity has been cleared of an important obstacle – a limit on the number of terms he can serve as president. A former KGB spy, Putin became prime minister in 1999 and since then he has ruled Russia as its President for the most part, with a second stint as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2012. The vote to amend the constitution was held with a great sense of urgency, in the midst of the raging Covid-19 pandemic in Russia, four years before Putin’s current term ends and at a time when his popularity ratings are at a historic low.

Removal of term limits to the presidency was just one among several issues that voters were asked to give a yes/no answer to. The package of amendments that was up for endorsement included a boost to pension and minimum wages, a ban on same-sex marriages, the inclusion of ''a belief in God'' as a core value in the Russian constitution, etc. Many of those who endorsed the reforms may have supported a boost in pensions rather than allowing Putin to remain in power till 2036. The referendum was marred by massive irregularities, too. It was not a fair exercise; the Kremlin used the Covid-19 lockdown to prevent opposition leaders from campaigning. Voters were bribed with lavish gifts to support the reforms. The voting was partly online; critics say that without a paper trail, it was impossible for them to monitor the process.

Referendums, especially ones with an all-or-nothing package such as in Russia, are not democratic as they do not give voters a real choice of candidates. However, by allowing citizens to vote, they provide a veneer of public consultation to what is really an undemocratic process. Putin has cleverly used this route to perpetuate himself in power. He is neither the first nor the only leader to use this route. Maldivian President Maumoon Gayoom used referendums to remain in power for 30 years. As worrying is the manner in which leaders like Putin are crushing opposition parties and undermining democratic institutions like the media and the election commission to perpetuate themselves in power. Elections are just a cosmetic exercise to give authoritarian leaders democratic legitimacy. Several countries, including India, seem to be heading down this illiberal road. Putin’s path to remaining in power cannot hide the fact that his rule is authoritarian and illiberal.