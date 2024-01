"India is the only country in the world where prices of petrol and diesel have come down in the last two years," Puri told a news conference. "They (Opposition) have stopped talking about petrol because I've been exposing them in every meeting," he said.

"You look at any economic statistics, PM Modi has upfront reduced the excise on petrol and diesel twice between November 2021 and May 2022. Prices have come down while they are going up all over the world," Puri said.



