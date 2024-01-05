But structure and sanity? My proposition is that there is a definite link. Maintaining sanity has a lot to do with predictability and stability. A ‘normal’ person is often predictable. Such a person does the same thing at the same time daily. Such self-discipline is enviable and adherence to routine makes these people mentally stable, even strong. Simply because when they are involved in their routines, they do not worry about the ‘rest of life’. Even the multitudes who go to work daily often worry less about life problems while at work. This is a common experience.