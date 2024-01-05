The criminal liability of doctors under new code

Section 106 of BNS corresponding to Section 304A of IPC which deals with ‘causing death by negligence’ imposes a punishment up to five years of either description (simple or rigorous) along with a fine. This is an increase from the two-year punishment specified in the IPC. However, a special provision in the BNS applies to cases involving Registered Medical Practitioners. In such cases, a reduced punishment of up to two years of either description, along with a mandatory fine, is imposed. Therefore, when compared to Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, the imprisonment term for doctors remains unchanged, but the imposition of a fine is mandatory. The Explanation attached to Section 106 clarifies that RMP refers to those with a medical qualification recognized under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. This means that the reduced punishment applies only to allopathic doctors and not to other medical professionals such as those in the Indian System of Medicine, Homoeopathy, or dentistry.