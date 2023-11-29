The Global South Has Lost Faith in COP28

Most egregious, in the eyes of members of this group, is the lack of action on the loss and damage fund, a mechanism that is supposed to provide financing for poorer nations most vulnerable to, and impacted by, climate change. Developing countries want the fund to provide at least $100 billion worth of annual financing by 2030.

Ahead of the conference, the chair, Madeleine Diouf Sarr from Senegal, was clear; how the new pot of money will operate and whether it will get early pledges from countries will be key criteria for success at COP 28. “An empty loss and damage fund won’t do anything for our people,” she said. “When their livelihoods are dried up by drought, their schools and hospitals are washed away by floods or when the rising sea takes their homes.”

But even before the meeting in Dubai begins Thursday, divisions are running deep. There’s been no firm commitment from developed nations for an immediate and notable financial contribution.

The US, one of the greatest global champions of addressing the climate crisis, had pushed for the commitments to be voluntary. It lost that bid, but did manage to insist that the fund can receive money from the private sector, too, ensuring that financing environmental adaptability would not solely be a government matter. While the private sector has a place in climate financing, a sizeable contribution from the US would have sent a promising signal — instead of the “ millions” currently on the table. China, which now emits more carbon than every developed nation put together, is also falling short of expectations.

It won’t help that President Joe Biden is reportedly now not planning to attend the summit. Neither will China’s President Xi Jinping, further diminishing its significance.

None of this should be seen as progress, or satisfactory for the needs of the Global South, notes Gordon Brown, the former UK prime minister who is now a UN Special Envoy for Global Education. He is proposing that this year, COP28 works to get the world’s wealthiest petroleum states to pay a 3 per cent voluntary tax on their 2022 revenues, which he estimates could raise $25 billion.

That would go a long way toward funding the needs of those least developed and developing countries to help them prepare for the future, with the ultimate aim of ensuring a climate crisis doesn’t turn into a refugee crisis.