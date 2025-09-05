<p>‘It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.’ - Albert Einstein</p>.<p>Teachers play a profoundly integral role in the lives of children, leaving an indelible mark on their young minds. Although all teachers may not be able to make a lasting impact in the minds of their pupils, a few exceptional ones touch their hearts and become legends in their own way, inspiring generations to come. There are no hard and fast formulas to become a great teacher. It is an individual’s unwavering discipline, unrelenting dedication, and unshakeable determination (3 Ds) in their approach to teaching that takes them to great heights. While every job needs these 3 Ds to be successful, teachers stand apart; they groom students who come to them with a clean and impressionable slate, and thus they make a profound impact in every student’s life -- in a way shaping minds for the future society.</p>.<p>According to William Arthur Ward, ‘The mediocre teacher tells, the good teacher explains, and the great teacher inspires.’ A good teacher should be an effective and empathetic communicator with well-disciplined leadership quality, capable of inspiring confidence and creativity in their students. He/she ought to be a mentor, guide, parent, friend, philosopher, and motivator all rolled into one. He/she should be fair, impartial, and above all, a positive role model for the children.</p>.Teacher's Day 2025: Movies that show teachers changing lives.<p class="bodytext">When we speak of role models for a child, the home is the first school, and naturally, the parents are the primary guides and role models too. Whatever knowledge a child acquires outside the home will be built upon what he learns at home. It is the duty of the parents, whatever may be their profession, to spend quality time with their children, engaging in meaningful conversations and activities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A great teacher teaches his students and, at the same time, inspires and motivates them to reach their full potential. Every parent has to assume the role of a teacher too, nurturing their child’s cognitive, emotional, and social development. A teacher should be a good listener and a lifelong learner. And a good teacher teaches what he knows and, at the same time, learns from his students, fostering a collaborative and inclusive learning environment. A good teacher is like a skilled gardener who plants seeds of knowledge, waters them with care, and feels deeply satisfied when they start blooming into confident, capable, and compassionate individuals.</p>