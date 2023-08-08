Turning legal challenges to a Trump card

All the charges brought against Trump are technically punishable by jail sentences. How these developments could impact Trump’s aspirations for the Presidency needs to be analysed. Trump's campaign managers have rejected Jack Smith’s indictment. DeSantis, the Governor of Florida and Trump’s rival for the Republican nomination in 2024, considers the charges against the ex-President the "weaponization of the federal government". America is witnessing two bubbles. One sees Trump's behaviour as lawless, and the other sees him as a fighter and champion. Trump is caught between campaign events and court appearances and has decided to continue his bid for the White House even if he is sentenced.