What’s sanatana about Hindu Dharma?

The discomfort with Ambedkar’s trenchant rationalist revaluation of religious traditions continues to this day, not only by thin-skinned Hindus who take offense at Riddles, but also by those tasked with defining what, if anything, might be deemed sanatana in Buddhism. When I had the privilege to meet the Dalai Lama, I asked him what he thought of Ambedkar’s The Buddha and His Dhamma. The Dalai Lama replied slowly, pensively, with great kindness in his eyes: “He is, maybe, too radical”. He then wished peace upon me, and to my surprise — but why should it have been? — upon Ambedkar’s memory as well.