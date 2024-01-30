When our thoughts become our enemies

The ego is bolstered by this apparent gain and the seeds of the next desire are already sown. If the anticipated fruits are not obtained, or are not as per expectations, anger, frustration and disappointment follow. Thus, man’s own thoughts turn into his enemies, leading him into the abyss of mental turmoil.

As Swami Chinmayananda says, “a medicine, if taken in the proper dosage, is beneficial to the patient. The same medicine, when taken unregulated, can prove disastrous, even fatal”. Same with our thoughts. Constructive and useful when controlled, dangerous when uncontrolled. Taking this argument further, the Gita says a true Yogi is able to live in this world, carry out his ordained duties amidst all the worldly pulls but yet remain unaffected and maintain his inner poise and serenity, because he has controlled his ego and senses and is free from the sense of doer-ship-‘I am the doer’.

The Gita says that the external sense stimulations act upon the body through the nine orifices-the mouth, the two eyes, the two nostrils, the two ears, the reproductory and excretory openings. Achieving control over these organs is the key to a life of mental steadfastness and discipline. Desires, ego, sense of ‘I’ are natural, says the Gita. It is not as if the Lord has created them.

“You have to understand that these three mental enemies need to be reined in and should consciously strive towards that. With the light of this knowledge illuminate your inner being where true divinity resides and thus empower yourself” says the Gita.