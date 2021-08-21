‘World-class’ mindlessness

“Be the change you wish to see in the world” is one of Mahatma Gandhi’s most famous quotes. And, change is certainly afoot at Sabarmati Ashram, where Gandhi lived in Ahmedabad. A re-development plan with a Rs 1,200-crore budget intends to transform the ashram into a “world-class” tourist destination, spread over 54 acres. That’s a shocking amount of money to spend on a place renowned for its austerity.

Those who visit Sabarmati Ashram are unfailingly enchanted by its ambience. For some people, it’s akin to going on a pilgrimage. The ashram’s riverside location, folksy cottages and tree-filled prayer grounds, all contribute to its soothing and inspiring aura. Birds and squirrels happily romp in the garden, alongside visitors who are meditating or are engaged in quiet contemplation of the Mahatma’s life. “My life is my message,” Gandhi stated. In its minimalism, the ashram embodies what Gandhi stood for. It is not a place for a merry family outing. It’s a place for introspection. A place where you can feel that nature and simplicity are enough to live a happy life.

Public details of the re-development plan are scant. A substantial part of the project budget is allocated towards reclaiming the land around the ashram, which is occupied by descendants of Gandhi’s followers and trust offices. A food court, shops, car park with 200 spaces, VIP quarters, amphitheatre and a new hi-tech museum are to be added. ‘Incongruent’ post-Independence structures are to be demolished, other heritage structures revamped. Even if the original historical buildings, such as Hriday Kunj, Gandhi’s humble abode, remain untouched under the plan, they will be relegated to a corner of the ashram complex and lose significance. What about the residents? The ashram is home to about 200 Dalit families. Gandhi specified that they should stay there as long as they follow his tenets, and that the ashram must be used for their upliftment. However, the re-development plan requires all residents to be relocated. Gandhi said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” What, then, does uprooting them from the ashram indicate?

Sabarmati Ashram is regarded as the most significant of the five ashrams set up by Gandhi in South Africa and India. It’s where he practised his ideals, orchestrated his massive freedom movement from, and united his diverse supporters. Modernising and commercialising the ashram to make it “world-class” completely misses the point. Gandhi is a global icon precisely because he embodies what modern life is not. He promoted living harmoniously, frugally and sustainably. “Seek not greater wealth but simpler pleasure,” he proclaimed. Gandhi also believed that modern civilisation erodes self-control and turns people into egotistical consumers. How ironic then that Rs 1,200 crore is to be spent on ‘re-developing’ his ashram. It seems to ridicule his restraint rather than further his message.

As it is, the ashram is an apt representation of Gandhi’s ethos. Its appeal to the world lies in its calmness and modesty, which enables people from all walks of life to connect with Gandhi on a deeper level. Entry is free of cost, and visitors are expected to behave in a decorous manner. What will flashy entertainment and increased footfall do to the sanctity of the ashram? Very few places offer such serenity and meaning. I can’t help thinking of the proposed re-development of Sattal, a pristine birding spot near Nainital in Uttarakhand, either. Construction of a food plaza and fun park for kids will draw crowds of noisy tourists and scare away the birds, thereby destroying what makes the area special. Let’s remind ourselves of Gandhi’s wisdom: “Even if the paradise of material satisfaction...were realised on earth, it would not bring mankind contentment or peace.”