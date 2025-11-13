Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Xi’s military purges rattle the nuclear order

Xi’s military purges rattle the nuclear order

The shake-up in China’s armed forces comes as both Beijing and Washington are pushing through major changes in their country’s militaries, in different ways.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:20 IST
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ChinaXi JinpingOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us