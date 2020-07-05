News in Pics, July 5: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 05 2020, 09:29 ISTAustralia | Japan | United States | United Kingdom | London | protest | COVID-19 | Colombia | Mexico |
- 1 /7
A worker disinfects a stretcher after moving the coffin of a Covid-19 victim to be cremated at Serafin cemetery in Bogota. Credit: AFP
- 2 /7
People gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London. Credit: Reuters
- 3 /7
Customers are seen through acrylic partitions for social distancing at Los ponchos restaurant during the start of the gradual reopening of commercial activities, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters
- 4 /7
A protester raises a sign that states 'Justice for Elijah McClain' during youth-lead Fourth of July march that called on Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities to rise up against oppression in Denver, Colorado. Credit: Reuters
- 5 /7
A man casts his vote for the Tokyo gubernatorial election at a polling station in Shinjuku area in Tokyo. Credit: AFP
- 6 /7
People dine outside on Mulberry Street in lower Manhattan, New York. Credit: Reuters
- 7 /7
People demonstrate in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter rallies in the US, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the US and First Nations people in Australia, in Sydney. Reuters
Happy 4th of July!: US Independence Day, in pictures
UPDATED : Jul 04 2020, 13:40 ISTUnited States | Independence Day | COVID-19 | Donald Trump |
- 1 /6
President Donald Trump smiles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. AP/PTI
- 2 /6
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. AP/PTI
- 3 /6
People wait for the Macy's five days of fireworks, celebrating 4th of July in all boroughs in Brooklyn, New York. Reuters
- 4 /6
People crowd Pacific Beach and Crystal Pier in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California. Reuters
- 5 /6
People wearing masks ride attractions at an amusement pier on July 3, 2020 in Wildwood, New Jersey. New Jersey beaches have reopened for the July 4th holiday as some coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP
- 6 /6
An American flag flies as people gather at Venice Skate Park, which remains open along the closed and mostly empty Venice Beach, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Venice, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
News in Pics, July 4: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 04 2020, 08:27 ISTCOVID-19 | Coronavirus | United States | Cuba | Japan | Colombia | Canada |
- 1 /7
People are seen wearing masks as they experience an immersive Vincent Van Gogh art exhibit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. AFP
- 2 /7
Friends and family mourn the death of Conrad Coleman Jr. following his funeral service on July 03, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. Coleman, 39, died of COVID-19 on June 20, 2020, just over two months after his father Conrad Coleman Sr. also died of the disease. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP
- 3 /7
A demonstrator with the face painted takes part in a protest against the recent unsolved murders of several members of the LGBT community, in Bogota on July 3, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. AFP
- 4 /7
The shadows of police and their shields can be seen on the ground as protesters block the road to Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota on July 3, 2020, during a demonstration around the Mount Rushmore National Monument and the visit of US President Donald Trump. AFP
- 5 /7
The US Navy Blue Angels fly past Mount Rushmore National Monument ahead of a large fireworks display on July 03, 2020 near Keystone, South Dakota. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP
- 6 /7
Rising water caused by a heavy rain is seen along Kuma river in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Reuters/Kyodo
- 7 /7
Engineer Carlo Rodriguez, 32, enjoys the seafront Malecon amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease in Havana. Reuters
News in Pics, July 3: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 03 2020, 17:22 ISTJapan | France | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Tokyo | Delhi | India | Myanmar | Sebastian Vettel | Ferrari |
- 1 /5
People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, make their way during rush hour at a railway station in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
A youth cools himself off amid rising temperatures, in New Delhi on July 3, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice, as F1 resumes following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Credit/Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Volunteers carry coffins containing bodies of victims following a landslide at a mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State City, Myanmar July 3, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Commuters wearing face masks sit in a tramway in Bordeaux on July 3, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo
News in Pics, July 2: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
Brazilian army soldiers wearing protective face masks are seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil. Credit/Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Workers salvage engine oil from the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park in the poor weather during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea, which closed for months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the entrance gate of Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. Credit/Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
People take part in a yoga session on the roof of Lucerna Palace as the sun goes down in Prague. Credit/AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Demonstrators hold up Oromo banners during a protest after the death of musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa on July 1, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. Credit/AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Muslim students wearing face masks talk in the Attarkiah Islamic School in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on July 2, 2020, as schools across Thailand reopened after being temporarily closed to concerns about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Credit/AFP Photo