All you need to know about ESA's Eutelsat Quantum

The European Space Agency (ESA) launched the world's first commercial fully reprogrammable satellite called Eutelsat Quantum on July 30.

The Eutelsat Quantum was set off from French Guiana with the hope of making communications more flexible. Thirty-six minutes after the launch, the satellite was placed in orbit.

"Eutelsat Quantum, developed under an ESA partnership project with satellite operator Eutelsat and prime manufacturer Airbus, is the first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite in the world," the space agency said in an official release.

What is a reprogrammable satellite?

As the name suggests, a re-programmable satellite allows the user to change the communications as per need, in real time. The traditional models do not have this feature; they are designed and “hard-wired” on Earth.

Even while orbiting in a fixed position at 35,000 kilometers above Earth, the satellite can be reprogrammed.

“Because it can be reprogrammed in orbit, it can respond to changing demands for data transmission and secure communications during its 15-year lifetime,” ESA said.

How will Eutelsat Quantum benefit us?

The Eutelsat Quantum weighs 3.5 tonnes and consists of eight communication beams. Each of the beams can be modified to make changes to the coverage area and its telecommunications signal.

As the changes can be done in minutes, this satellite can be used in providing mobile coverage in moving objects successfully.

“The satellite can detect and characterise any rogue emission, enabling it to respond dynamically to accidental interference or intentional jamming,” ESA said.

The Eutelsat Quantum will be covering the geographical area from West Africa to Asia in a 15 years period of time.