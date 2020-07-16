Boeing to support NASA with ISS operations through 2024

Reuters
  • Jul 16 2020, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 09:06 ist
NASA. Credit: AFP

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would support International Space Station (ISS) operations through September 2024 as part of a $916 million contract extension with NASA.

Under the contract valued at about $225 million annually, Boeing will provide engineering support services, resources and personnel for activities aboard the ISS and manage the station's systems.

NASA selected Boeing as the prime contractor for the ISS in 1993.

The US planemaker and aerospace major said the recent analysis showed the spacecraft was safe and mission-capable.

