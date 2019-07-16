Diver sights human-sized jellyfish off Cornwall coast

In what looked like a sight straight out of a Jean Painlevé documentary, a diver spotted a jellyfish that was the size of a human being while diving off the Falmouth coast in southwest England's Cornwall.

Lizzie Daly, a wildlife biologist and broadcaster, has been recording videos for a series called 'Wild Ocean Week' and captured the jellyfish, a barrel jellyfish, as a part of it. The viral video of the jellyfish marked the end of her series.

"I've never seen any jellyfish that big," exclaimed Daly. "It was the size of my body and it was the best thing I've ever done."

Barrel jellyfish can be commonly spotted off the southern and western coasts of Britain in summer months and are found washed up on beaches in May and June, according to The Wildlife Trusts.

They can weigh up to 35 kgs and are commonly around 35 inches long. The huge size of the one Daly spotted makes it unique.