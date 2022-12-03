Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

With public spaces like Namma Metro no longer insisting people cover themselves with masks, almost everyone is seen without one.

Dr Nandini, who works at Bangalore University, said she uses masks only while getting into crowded areas as a precautionary measure. “The state government relaxing the rules on face masks is a clear indication that the pandemic is under control,” Dr Nandini said.

But not all have given up on the mask-wearing habit, like Vinay S Kumar, a government employee.

“I use public transport every other day and have been wearing masks for the past two years out of habit. Now when I travel by metro or bus, I hardly see people wearing masks,” he said, adding that he wears a mask to stay healthy and avoid dust.

Doctors say wearing a mask is an effective way to avoid diseases. Dr Basavaraj, a pulmonologist, said face covers can easily reduce the spread of pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria.

“While masks were given tremendous importance to avoid the spread of Covid, they can act as a barrier to the growth of other communicable diseases such as influenza and tuberculosis.

“Masks should be made compulsory among patients suffering from respiratory infections,” he said.

Dr Manohar, a neurologist and an andrologist at Victoria Hospital, insisted that citizens should continue wearing masks in places such as malls, theatres, and places of worship.

“We should follow precautionary measures irrespective of the vaccination and the orders passed by the government. Wearing masks has reduced several allergic disorders and illnesses among children. Also, the pandemic is still not over, so there are possibilities the virus can mutate. Research on this is still ongoing,” Dr Manohar said.

Doctors’ advice

A section of the medical fraternity is still advising elderly people to wear masks just to stay safe.

Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman of the State Covid TAC (Technical Advisory Committee), said that the elderly and people with comorbidities (such as diabetes, hypertension, etc) should compulsorily wear masks in crowded or closed spaces and also in air-conditioned rooms.

“Also, everybody in health facilities, including the staff, patients, and their attendants, should wear masks,” Dr Sudarshan said. “Those who are immunocompromised — such as those with HIV, those on immunosuppressant drugs, etc — should anyway avoid crowded places altogether, as much as possible.”