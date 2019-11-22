Isro postpones PSLV-C47 mission launch to Nov 27

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has postponed the launch of its mission PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 to 9.28 am on November 27.

The rocket will blast off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch was initially scheduled for November 25. The PSLV-C47 mission will be the 21st flight of India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in the ‘XL’ configuration (with six solid strap-on motors).

Nanosatellites

Onboard PSLV-C47 will be 13 commercial nano-satellites from the United States. This is part of a commercial arrangement with the New Space India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. The mission’s benefits include weather mapping, cartography or army defence, and strategic applications.

A third-generation agile advanced satellite, Cartosat-3 is equipped with a high-resolution imaging capability. It will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees, according to the space agency.

The imaging capability will be panchromatic, where all visible colours of light are captured; multispectral, where light within specific ranges in the electromagnetic spectrum is captured; and hyperspectral, capturing light from across the EM spectrum, the space agency added.