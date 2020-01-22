Mysterious black ring on Lahore sky causes alien panic; video goes viral

A video has been doing the rounds on social media that shows a mysterious black ring lurking on the sky of Lahore in Pakistan. As soon as the video went viral, people started making various assumptions.

While some declared it to be an alien invasion, many others named it "evil cloud". A few just failed to make any conclusion, and some others, as usual, came up with funny reactions.

However, what exactly was the massive black ring?

According to a 2015 NBC report, a similar round-shaped black ring had appeared on the sky earlier as well, attracting similar reactions from people. It had then happened in northern Kazakhstan. It had then turned out to be a result of a pyrotechnic test at a nearby Warwick Castle.

Apparently, such incidents were reported multiple times from other places as well.