Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine mix

The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 27 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study's participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February. They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.

"According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralising antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85% of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study," RDIF said.

