Three leopard cubs die after falling ill at Etawah lion safari

3 leopard cubs die after falling ill at Etawah safari

PTI
PTI, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Sep 22 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 14:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP

Three leopard cubs brought to the Etawah lion safari here from Bijnor have died after falling ill, officials said on Tuesday.

The cubs brought here about a week ago took ill on Sunday and were being treated by a team of doctors, B K Singh, director of the lion safari, said.

The director of Kanpur zoo, R K Singh, was being consulted for the treatment, and he came here as well but the cubs died on Monday, he said.

The bodies have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for post-mortem examinations, B K Singh added.

Leopards
Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur
Zoo

