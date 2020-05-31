Watch: The historic moment of SpaceX rocket launch

Watch: The historic moment of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch

  • May 31 2020, 02:56 ist
SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.

Crew Dragon separated from its second stage booster at 3:35 and has entered orbit.

Watch the historic moment: 
 

The last time NASA launched astronauts into space aboard a brand new vehicle was 40 years ago at the start of the space shuttle program. 

