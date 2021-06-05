What is theme, history and significance of World Environment Day

World Environment Day is the biggest awareness campaign launched by the United Nations in the early 70s which is celebrated across the world on June 5 every year to cherish the nature that’s around us.

This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined hands with the United Nations. It will be working on the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration along with other collaborators like the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Theme of 2021 World Environment Day

The theme of World Environment Day 2021 is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.' The theme is based on the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which will be launched by the United Nations this year. It is a 10-year plan to work on stopping environmental degradation.

Pakistan will host the World Environment Day 2021, and with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) it will highlight the significance of ecosystem restoration.

This World Environment Day, the United Nations urges people to bring changes in their lifestyle to make it more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

History of World Environment Day

World Environment Day was launched by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1972 which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the human environment. However, it was first observed in the United States in 1974 with the theme- ‘Only one earth’.

It’s one of the biggest and most important events organised by the UN with fresh and relevant themes every year. Various countries celebrate and host the event each year.

Significance of World Environment Day

World Environment Day started with the theme- ‘Only One Earth’ to remind people of the roles and responsibilities they have for their planet.

Every year, this day is observed to acknowledge what nature has been doing for us, while at the same time remind how pollution, environmental degradation, and climate change is rising due to our activities.

This day provides an opportunity for citizens to pause, reflect and take responsible steps to preserve and enhance the environment.

