Homescience

Hopfield and Hinton win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics

'This year's two Nobel Laureates in physics have used tools from physics to develop methods that are the foundation of today's powerful machine learning,' the award-giving body said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 10:31 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 10:31 IST
