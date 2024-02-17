ISRO holding discussions 'internally' on Chandrayaan-4 mission: Chairman

Observing that the plan was to do something different, he said, "first thing we decided is atleast Chandrayaan-4 should have a sample of Moon's soil which is to be brought back to Earth. We want to do this in a robotic way. So, this is the discussion going on internally."

"All of us are involved in this discussion on how to do this work with available rockets. You know going to the Moon, bringing back a sample is a very complex work. Not landing there (like Chandrayaan-3 mission). Again another rocket has to take off from the Moon, come back to the Earth and land on Earth which is double the work of what we have done last time," Somanath said.