Therapy horses help neurology patients regain confidence, motor skills

Rome: In an area of Rome that once hosted horse races, four horses and two ponies move at a much slower pace to help neurological patients restore their movements and confidence.

With handles on the side of their saddles, the animals at the San Giovanni Battista Hospital allow some people to take their first halting steps after trauma, strokes, degenerative diseases, as well as long Covid.

"It's a beautiful feeling, to be able to stay in equilibrium, to be able to walk. It's difficult but with the horse I can do it," said former shooting champion Matteo Santopadre, who relies on a wheelchair after a months-long coma following a car accident.

The hospital on the outskirts of Rome, where the city's hippodrome was once located, is the only one in Italy to use hippotherapy - which allows movements that would be harder to carry out in a gym to improve muscle strength, balance and coordination.