Speak Out: December 21, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP would give West Bengal a son of the soil as its next chief minister. He challenged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that a son of the soil would face and fight against her.
Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey
Elephant owners upset over festivals sans festivity
Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York
Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV
Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown
New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon