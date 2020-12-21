Speak Out: December 21, 2020

Speak Out: December 21, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 21 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 07:38 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP would give West Bengal a son of the soil as its next chief minister. He challenged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that a son of the soil would face and fight against her.

