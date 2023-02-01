Speak Out: February 1, 2023

Congress chief and ex-CM Kamal Nath on Friday said his former party colleague and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who dethroned him two years ago, has become "politically redundant" even in his pocket borough Gwalior, expressing confidence that his party will win the assembly elections due by the year-end.
