Speak Out: February 1, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2023, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 07:21 ist

Congress chief and ex-CM Kamal Nath on Friday said his former party colleague and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who dethroned him two years ago, has become "politically redundant" even in his pocket borough Gwalior, expressing confidence that his party will win the assembly elections due by the year-end.

