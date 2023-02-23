Speak Out: February 23, 2023

Speak Out: February 23, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 23 2023, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 02:22 ist

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya's reaction came following the British government's strong defence of the BBC and its editorial freedom in Parliament after the Income Tax department's survey operations on the media corporation's New Delhi and Mumbai offices last week.

The BBC has said it is fully cooperating with the investigation and hopes to have the situation resolved as soon as possible.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
BJP
Amit Malviya
BBC
BBC Documentary Row
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

'Terrible' plight of int'l students who fled Ukraine

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Massive snowstorm closes schools in US heartland

Massive snowstorm closes schools in US heartland

Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor to work on AAP's '10 guarantees'

Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor to work on AAP's '10 guarantees'

 