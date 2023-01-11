Speak Out: January 11, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 11 2023, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 06:41 ist

The Karnataka Congress will start its flagship election tour Praja Dhwani from Wednesday covering 21 districts during which the party will market its promises to citizens while attacking the BJP government with a charge sheet it has prepared.

Addressing a news conference, Shivakumar said "Karnataka is a progressive state and it was a model for the entire country. Investors were enthused to come to Karnataka and Bengaluru. But now, the state has been tainted by corruption. Nobody’s life is good. BJP had promised to double the income of farmers and give jobs to youth. Instead, they’re looting. There’s corruption in all departments." 

D K Shivakumar
Congress 
Speak Out
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News

