Speak Out: January 17, 2022

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that people indulging in riots go to Akhilesh Yadav's party, while those who catch the rioters join the BJP.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.
Bone deformity gets a hi-tech twist in Bengaluru
Lantana removal not one-time work
NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet
This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar
'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli
How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own