Speak Out: January 17, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2022, 04:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 04:31 ist

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that people indulging in riots go to Akhilesh Yadav's party, while those who catch the rioters join the BJP.

Speak Out
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
Samajwadi Party

