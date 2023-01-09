Speak Out: January 9, 2023

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the BJP was like the river Ganga and urged the Left leaders to join it to get rid of their “sins”.
“Today I want to appeal to those who still believe in the ideology of Stalin and Lenin to join the BJP because it is like the river Ganga. All your sins will vanish if you take a holy dip in the Ganga,” Saha said in Karaban at a rally, organised as part of the BJP’s Jan Biswas Yatra.
