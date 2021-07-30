Speak Out: July 30, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 05:23 ist

The Pakistan government is not a spokesperson for the Taliban and Islamabad cannot be held responsible for the actions of the insurgent group in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of soldiers from the US and its allies, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

