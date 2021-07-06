Speak Out: July 6, 2021

The RSS ideology has always been full of harmony, brotherhood and nationalism, and it was the propaganda by "Bharat bashing bridage" that had painted a negative picture of the Sangh, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday, a day after chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same.
