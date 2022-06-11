Speak Out: June 11, 2022

A year after the party's defeat in the high-octane West Bengal Assembly polls, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday claimed that the party would have come to power had the devastating second wave of Covid not affected the campaigning.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan
Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India
10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021
How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures
Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls