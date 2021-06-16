Speak Out: June 16, 2021

Ahead of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday asserted that there was no confusion in the party over his continuation in the top post.
Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He is expected to hold talks with ministers and legislators amid rumblings of discontentment about the administration.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers
DH Toon | 'Spinners who can bowl beamers for Cabinet'
Did burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?
A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions
Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China
SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge