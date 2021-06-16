Speak Out: June 16, 2021

Speak Out: June 16, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 06:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 07:42 ist

Ahead of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday asserted that there was no confusion in the party over his continuation in the top post.

Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He is expected to hold talks with ministers and legislators amid rumblings of discontentment about the administration.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Speak Out
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

DH Toon | 'Spinners who can bowl beamers for Cabinet'

DH Toon | 'Spinners who can bowl beamers for Cabinet'

Did burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?

Did burrito cost an American runner her Olympic dream?

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

 