Speak Out: March 17, 2022

Karnataka BJP MLA and CM Bommai's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya charged that legislators who did not want to see The Kashmir Files "are 100% anti-nationals."

"MLAs who love our country, irrespective of their parties, have seen The Kashmir Files. Those who didn't want to see it, I'd like to say they are 100% anti-nationals," Renukacharya told media persons after a screening of the movie for MPs and MLAs.

