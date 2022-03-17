Speak Out: March 17, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 17 2022, 05:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 05:44 ist

Karnataka BJP MLA and CM Bommai's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya charged that legislators who did not want to see The Kashmir Files "are 100% anti-nationals."

"MLAs who love our country, irrespective of their parties, have seen The Kashmir Files. Those who didn't want to see it, I'd like to say they are 100% anti-nationals," Renukacharya told media persons after a screening of the movie for MPs and MLAs.

Speak Out
M P Renukacharya
The Kashmir Files
Karnataka
Indian Politics
BJP

