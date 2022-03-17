Speak Out: March 17, 2022

Karnataka BJP MLA and CM Bommai's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya charged that legislators who did not want to see The Kashmir Files "are 100% anti-nationals."
"MLAs who love our country, irrespective of their parties, have seen The Kashmir Files. Those who didn't want to see it, I'd like to say they are 100% anti-nationals," Renukacharya told media persons after a screening of the movie for MPs and MLAs.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about
World far short of climate goals, states new study
Oceans' fate depends on sewage, waste control: Expert
The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines
Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe
Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert
'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report