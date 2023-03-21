Speak Out: March 21, 2023

Speak Out: March 21, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2023, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 06:40 ist

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Indian democracy in London and hit back at the Congress reminding them that it was under the Indira Gandhi regime that civil liberties were curbed.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Indian Politics
Hardeep Singh Puri
Democracy

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

 