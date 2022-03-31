Speak Out: March 31, 2022

Lashing out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks over the movie The Kashmir Files, BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday dubbed him an "urban naxal" and said he is trying to "whitewash the Hindu genocide in Kashmir".
